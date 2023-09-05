New Ring Galaxy Discovered by Astronomers from India

A team of astronomers from the Christ University in Bangalore, India has made a serendipitous discovery of a new ring galaxy, designated DES J024008.08-551047.5, during their analysis of data from the Dark Energy Camera Legacy Survey (DECaLS). This newly found galaxy may belong to the rare class of polar ring galaxies (PRGs).

PRGs are systems consisting of an S0-like galaxy and a polar ring, which remain separate for billions of years. These outer polar rings are composed of gas and stars and are aligned perpendicular to the major axis of the central host galaxy. So far, only dozens of PRGs have been confirmed through follow-up spectroscopic observations, out of more than 400 PRG candidates.

The researchers discovered the potential PRG candidate, DJ0240, by observing optical imaging data from DECaLS. They found that DJ0240 has a ring positioned perpendicular to the host galaxy, with the two components nearly orthogonal to each other. The distance to the galaxy is estimated to be around 1.8 billion light years.

Upon analyzing the images, the team found that the ring of DJ0240 is three times more extended than the host galaxy and is bluer than the host, indicating a higher level of ongoing star formation activity. The measurements of the galaxy’s components also support the PRG classification of DJ0240.

While the researchers suggest that DJ0240 is a highly promising candidate for inclusion in the PRG catalog, they emphasize the need for further investigation, particularly through spectroscopic observations. These observations would analyze the kinematic properties of both the host galaxy and the polar structure to confirm its classification as a PRG.

This discovery adds to our understanding of the rare population of polar ring galaxies and highlights the potential for further discoveries through careful analysis of large-scale surveys like DECaLS.

Source: Akhil Krishna R et al, DES J024008.08-551047.5: A New Member to the Family of Polar Ring Galaxies (2023)