Bats Feed on Insect Migrations in the Pyrenees

New research conducted by scientists at the University of Exeter has found that bats in the Pyrenees gather to feast on nocturnal insects that migrate through the mountains each autumn. The study, titled “Bat activity correlated with migratory insect bioflows in the Pyrenees,” identified seven bat species and 66 insect species, with moths comprising 90% of the insects observed.

The research provides evidence that both migrating bats and resident bats rely on migrating insects as a vital food source. It is also the first time that migratory bats feeding on migratory insects while both are in the process of migrating have been observed. The study was conducted in the Pass of Bujaruelo, located near the border between Spain and France.

Dr. Will Hawkes, from the Center for Ecology and Conservation at the University of Exeter, emphasized the significance of mountain passes as hotspots for a wide variety of insect species that fly south during the autumn. He explained that large numbers of insects fly through the Pass of Bujaruelo on just three or four key nights each year due to varying weather conditions. On these nights, bat activity significantly increases, suggesting that they use these moments to build and maintain their energy reserves.

Migratory bats may view the influx of migrating insects as a “refueling station” that provides them with the energy required for their own journeys south. Dr. Hawkes also highlighted the fragility of ecosystems and the potential impacts of threats faced by migratory insects, such as climate change, light pollution, pesticides, and habitat loss. The study’s findings underline the importance of major insect migrations and the potential role of bats in providing pest control services by consuming species like the cotton bollworm, a significant crop pest.

Dr. Hawkes explained that the idea for the study originated from a lucky encounter where he and co-author Karl Wotton were in the pass at night in 2018 and heard the feeding buzzes of bats. This prompted them to consider whether the bats specifically target migratory moths since the bats themselves migrate.

The research sheds light on the interconnected relationships between bats, migratory insects, and ecosystems. A better understanding of these dynamics can aid in the conservation of both bats and the important insect migrations they rely on for food.