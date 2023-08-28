Insights into the Assembly of Human Ribosomes: New High-Resolution Images Unveil the Process

New high-resolution images have provided valuable insights into the assembly of the large subunit of human ribosomes, shedding light on the process of these essential cellular machines. Ribosomes play a crucial role in converting genetic information into proteins that are vital for the proper functioning of cells. However, the mechanism behind the assembly of these nanomachines has remained largely unknown.

In a study published in Science, researchers used cryo-electron microscopy and other techniques to capture high-resolution images of the large ribosomal subunit and reveal the process of its assembly in human cells. While there are still gaps in our understanding, this study brings us one step closer to a complete picture of ribosome assembly.

The team focused on the human large ribosomal subunit (60S) and used a combination of genome editing and biochemistry to capture high-resolution cryo-EM structures of 24 assembly intermediates. These images provide unprecedented detail on the interactions between assembly factors, proteins, enzymes, and RNA elements that drive the formation and maturation of the large subunit.

The findings have implications for studies in cellular metabolism and diseases associated with ribosome mutations. The study has revealed signaling pathways that suggest a connection between ribosome assembly and cellular metabolism, indicating that a comprehensive understanding of ribosomes may require collaboration with experts in cell metabolism.

This research marks a significant milestone in our understanding of ribosome assembly. The detailed insights obtained from these high-resolution images provide a foundation for further studies and may help in the development of treatments for diseases linked to ribosome dysfunction.

Sources:

– Article: “Principles of human pre-60S biogenesis” by Arnaud Vanden Broeck and Sebastian Klinge, 7 July 2023, Science.