Pixalate Releases H1 2023 APAC Market and IVT Report for Mobile and CTV

Pixalate, a leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, has released the H1 2023 APAC Market and IVT Report for Mobile and CTV. The report evaluates the state of the mobile and CTV marketplaces in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including device market share, app developer growth, and invalid traffic (IVT) and ad fraud trends.

According to the report, 34% of global mobile in-app open programmatic ad spend goes to apps registered in the APAC region on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Additionally, there has been a 15% year-over-year rise in open programmatic CTV ad spend in the APAC region.

In terms of mobile device market share, Apple iPhone holds 42%, followed by Samsung and Oppo tied at 12%. For the CTV device market, Samsung leads with 23% market share, followed by Chromecast at 12%.

The report also highlights that the APAC region has an IVT rate of 20% in June 2023, which includes ad fraud. It further reveals the top APAC mobile app developers based on estimated open programmatic ad revenue and provides details on CTV ad spend trends across various app stores.

Pixalate is a trusted provider of ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance solutions for display, mobile app, video, and OTT/CTV. Their platform offers coordinated solutions for better detection and elimination of ad fraud.

For more details, you can download Pixalate’s H1 2023 APAC Market and IVT Report for Mobile and CTV from their website.