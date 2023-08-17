CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Local tidal currents and seafloor makeup influence sea ice movement in the Arctic Ocean

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 17, 2023
A recent study led by Brown University researchers has shed new light on the factors that affect the movement and dispersion of sea ice in the rapidly warming Arctic Ocean.

The study found that local tidal currents have a strong influence on the movement of sea ice, while the makeup of the seafloor contributes to abrupt changes in its dynamics. These findings can be used to enhance computer simulations for predicting Arctic sea ice conditions and to better understand how climate change is impacting the region.

The researchers analyzed data from a large drifting sea-ice buoy array and two decades of satellite images to track the motion of sea ice as it traveled from the Arctic Ocean through the Fram Strait and into the Greenland Sea. The analysis revealed that the seafloor directly influences the dynamics of sea ice, causing dramatic changes in speed and patterns of ice compression or fragmentation.

The study discovered a transition in ice movement from areas where the ice follows wind patterns to regions where ocean currents have a stronger impact. The Arctic is the fastest-warming part of the globe, and melting sea ice has significant consequences for global climate, such as increased absorption of sunlight and altered weather patterns.

The researchers aimed to gain a deeper understanding of the changes taking place in this vital part of the Earth. The study’s data was collected during the Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate, the largest polar expedition in history.

During the expedition, autonomous sensors and buoys were deployed on the sea ice. The analysis focused on marginal ice zones in the Greenland Sea and Fram Strait, which serve as transition zones between open ocean and pack ice.

The study also incorporated satellite measurements from 2003 to 2020 to provide historical context for the buoy data. This satellite data confirmed that changes in ice velocity and motion were attributable to the influence of the seafloor on the sea ice.

The researchers observed that the speed of the ice increased in areas where the Transpolar Drift Stream meets the fast-moving East Greenland Current, influenced by the rotation of the Earth and continental shelf edge. This highlights the role of different ocean currents and the seafloor in determining sea ice behavior.

Overall, the study contributes to our understanding of how local tidal currents and seafloor makeup impact sea ice movement in the Arctic Ocean. These insights will enhance future climate predictions and our understanding of climate change effects in the region.

By Gabriel Botha

