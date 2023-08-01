Artificial Intelligence Model GPT-3 Performs at Level Comparable to College Undergraduates in Reasoning Problems

A recent study conducted by psychologists at UCLA has revealed that the artificial intelligence (AI) language model GPT-3 performs at a level comparable to college undergraduates when it comes to solving reasoning problems typically found on intelligence and standardized tests like the SAT. The research, published in Nature Human Behaviour, raises questions about whether GPT-3 is mimicking human reasoning due to its vast language training dataset or if it is utilizing a new cognitive process altogether.

The UCLA scientists designed problems based on Raven’s Progressive Matrices to test GPT-3, which require subjects to predict the next image in a complex arrangement of shapes. They found that GPT-3 performed on par with humans, correctly solving 80% of the problems. GPT-3 also surpassed the average score of human college applicants on SAT analogy questions that were unlikely to have been part of its training data.

However, GPT-3 did not perform as well as human students when tasked with solving analogies based on short stories. This suggests that while GPT-3 demonstrates impressive reasoning capabilities, it struggles with certain types of reasoning tasks.

The UCLA researchers have developed their own computer model inspired by human cognition and have been comparing its abilities to those of commercial AI models. In the past, their model has outperformed AI counterparts, but with the latest upgrade to GPT-3, the AI model matched or outperformed their own.

Despite its impressive reasoning capabilities, GPT-3 still struggles with problems involving physical space understanding. It often proposes nonsensical solutions when presented with tasks that require tool usage or transferring objects from one place to another.

The researchers hope to gain access to AI models’ underlying cognitive processes and training data in order to determine whether language learning models like GPT-3 are genuinely thinking like humans or simply mimicking human thought. This further exploration and understanding of the technology’s potential would be crucial for future advancements.