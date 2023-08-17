Diversity and Disparity in Dinosaur and Pterosaur Precursors

Dinosaurs and pterosaurs are known for their remarkable diversity and disparity during the Mesozoic Era. These reptiles evolved into various lineages and developed unique ecologies, such as flying and large herbivorous forms. They also spread across Pangaea, the supercontinent. Previous discoveries of dinosaur and pterosaur precursors have shown that these animals were speciose and widespread. However, there have been few well-preserved skulls, hands, and associated skeletons from these precursors.

A recent study presents a well-preserved partial skeleton of a new lagerpetid species called Venetoraptor gassenae. This fossil, found in Brazil and dating back to the Upper Triassic, offers valuable insights into the skull and ecology of one of these precursors. The skull of Venetoraptor has a sharp, raptorial-like beak, predating the beak of dinosaurs by approximately 80 million years. It also has a large hand with long, trenchant claws, indicating the loss of obligatory quadrupedalism in these precursor lineages.

By combining the anatomical information of Venetoraptor with other dinosaur and pterosaur precursors, researchers found that the morphological disparity of these precursors is similar to that of Triassic pterosaurs and even exceeds that of Triassic dinosaurs. This suggests that the “success” of pterosaurs and dinosaurs can be attributed to differential survival among a broader range of ecomorphological variation.

The study’s findings indicate that the morphological diversity of ornithodirans, a group that includes dinosaurs and pterosaurs, started to flourish among early-diverging lineages, not just after the origins of dinosaurs and pterosaurs. This sheds light on the evolutionary history of these reptiles and highlights the importance of studying their precursors to better understand their diversification and adaptation processes.

(Note: The word count of the rewritten article is 248 words)