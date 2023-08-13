Scientists aboard a research vessel in Antarctica have made a fascinating discovery. They have found a peculiar-looking sea creature resembling a strawberry living in the deep ocean. The creature has 20 arms and a “purplish” color. It is a relative of starfish and sea cucumbers, but not much is known about this enigmatic being.

The scientific expedition, which occurred between 2008 and 2017, aimed to search for cryptic sea animals called Promachocrinus or Antarctic feather stars. These creatures, resembling starfish and sea cucumbers, are known for their gigantic size and otherworldly appearance.

The researchers found eight different species of the Antarctic strawberry feather star, four of which were unnamed prior to this study. These impressive creatures have the ability to thrive in various environments, ranging from depths of 65 feet to 6,500 feet below the surface.

Previously, the existence of the Antarctic strawberry feather star was only presumed based on unverified sightings. But the recent research has confirmed multiple species through DNA analysis and examination of physical characteristics.

Scholars have classified the Antarctic strawberry feather stars based on color variation, ranging from “purplish” to “dark reddish.” These advancements in technology have allowed for the identification and categorization of sub-species.

The discovery sheds light on the diverse and mysterious world of the deep ocean. Further research and exploration will be crucial in unraveling the secrets of these extraordinary creatures.