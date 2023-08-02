CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Introducing Adpost’s Transformed AI Chatbot Suite for Small Businesses

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Adpost has recently unveiled an innovative new feature in its AI chatbot suite, utilizing cutting-edge Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning technologies. This update aims to convert unstructured data from webpages into actionable insights, enabling small businesses to enhance their customer interactions in unprecedented ways.

By crawling and ‘learning’ from the content of webpages, Adpost’s AI chatbot suite can now convert large volumes of unstructured data into valuable customer interactions. This breakthrough empowers small businesses to deliver customer service experiences that were previously unattainable.

Adpost’s AI chatbots are designed to emulate human-like text generation, ensuring precision, speed, and consistency in customer interactions. By combining the intricacies of human interaction with the efficiency of machine processing, Adpost enables small businesses to achieve cost savings and elevate the quality of their customer service.

This transformative feature integrates leading technologies like ChatGPT4 and Adpost’s proprietary innovation to bring reliability and measurable value to the AI chatbot suite. Adpost envisions a future where AI complements human decision-making, resulting in superior customer service outcomes.

As Adpost continues to enhance its AI chatbot suite, it remains committed to transparency and user empowerment. This phase two launch of the new feature is another stride towards democratizing AI for small businesses, equipping them with powerful tools to thrive in the digital landscape.

Small businesses are encouraged to explore and experience the transformative capabilities of Adpost’s AI chatbot service. For more information, please visit their website.

