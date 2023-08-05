Overwatch 2 Item Shop Rotation: New Bundles and Cosmetics

This week, Overwatch 2’s item shop rotation brings a selection of new and returning bundles, as well as individual cosmetics and emotes for players to acquire. The items can be purchased using Overwatch Coins, the in-game currency.

The featured items for this week include the Pinocchio Zenyatta Bundle, which is an Epic bundle priced at 1000 OC. It includes the “Pinocchio” Zenyatta Epic Skin and a “Pinocchio” Zenyatta Common Spray.

Another bundle available is the Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle, a Legendary bundle priced at 1900 OC. It includes the “Cyber Dragon” Hanzo Legendary Skin, a “Cyber Dragon” Hanzo Rare Spray, and a “Cyber Dragon” Hanzo Common Player Icon. Additionally, it offers a Hanzo Common Voice Line, “You must make an ally of your fear”.

For fans of Soldier: 76, there is the Special Ops Soldier: 76 Bundle, a Legendary bundle priced at 1500 OC. It includes the “Night Ops: 76” Soldier: 76 Legendary Skin and the “Commando: 76” Soldier: 76 Legendary Skin.

Mercy enthusiasts can opt for the Camouflage Mercy Bundle, an Epic bundle priced at 800 OC. It includes the “Camouflage” Mercy Epic Skin, a “Camouflage” Mercy Rare Player Icon, and a “Night Mission” Mercy Common Spray.

Another notable offering is the Militia Roadhog Bundle, a Legendary bundle priced at 1300 OC. It includes the “Militia” Roadhog Legendary Skin, a “Killed for less than that” Roadhog Common Voice Line, and a “Militia” Roadhog Rare Player Icon.

In addition to these bundles, there are three separate legendary skins available: the “Butcher” Roadhog Legendary Skin and the “Barbarian” Roadhog Legendary Skin, both priced at 1000 OC, and the “Bull Demon” Orisa Legendary Skin priced at 1500 OC.

It is worth mentioning that Blizzard has also announced that each major in-game event will feature a free skin that can be earned through gameplay.

For more details and to make purchases, players can visit the Battle.net Overwatch 2 Shop page.