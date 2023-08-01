Forest Eye: Tracking Logging in British Columbia’s Old-Growth Forests

The public now has access to Forest Eye, an online interactive tool that allows users to check if logging has occurred in any old-growth forest in British Columbia (B.C.). Developed by STAND.earth, Forest Eye aims to provide information about old-growth logging that has been withheld by the provincial government.

Forest Eye utilizes provincial government data, maps, satellite data, remote sensing, and time-lapse video to track where old growth has been logged. It identifies areas where timber companies have logged in old-growth forests designated by the government by detecting vegetation loss in those areas, indicating logging activities. The tool can differentiate between logging and other disturbances, such as wildfires. It also confirms logging through indicators like roads and slash piles and documents the progress of logging activities through time-lapse photography.

One of the significant features of Forest Eye is its ability to identify if logging roads have been built through old-growth areas, even in small stands. It alerts users on an interactive map about each logging incursion, providing details such as the number of hectares logged, the date and location of the cut, and the timber company responsible. Users can sign up for updates and alerts whenever new logging is confirmed.

Since its launch, Forest Eye has issued 214 alerts, reporting that nearly 2,800 hectares of forest slated for deferrals have been logged. The tool addresses the lack of transparency from the government concerning deferred areas, including their location, size, and status. While the Ministry of Forests has not responded to inquiries about the Forest Eye system or the absence of a similar tool for public use.

Forest consultants have praised the accuracy and robustness of the Forest Eye technology. The public database sheds light on logging activities by major companies, including Canfor, West Fraser, Interfor, Western Forest Products, and infrastructure projects like the Coastal Gaslink pipeline. This tool serves as a means for holding corporate entities accountable, while highlighting the urgent need for greater protections against logging and wildfires in B.C.’s old-growth forests.