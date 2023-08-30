The Hunt for Neutrinos: Shedding Light on the Mysteries of the Universe

Neutrinos, the elusive subatomic particles, are proving to be a new frontier in the study of the universe. Despite being near-massless and electrically neutral, they pervade the universe and pass through matter without interacting. Trillions of these ghostly particles pass through our bodies in a matter of seconds. Neutrinos may hold the key to understanding one of science’s greatest mysteries: why the universe exists in the first place.

According to the Standard Model, the Big Bang should have resulted in equal amounts of matter and anti-matter, cancelling each other out. However, here we are, surrounded by excess matter such as stars and galaxies. Neutrinos, which are produced in various processes like nuclear fusion and particle accelerators, have caught the attention of scientists as they challenge the predictions of the Standard Model. Neutrinos have mass, whereas the model predicts they should not. They may also violate the rules of symmetry that account for the creation of matter and anti-matter during the Big Bang.

To understand neutrinos and their antiparticles, antineutrinos, scientists have developed detectors buried deep underground in locations such as disused mines and the Antarctic ice. These detectors filter out other particles, allowing neutrinos to pass through uninterrupted. When a neutrino collides with an atom in the detector, it produces a unique signal. Decades of experiments have shown that neutrinos can oscillate between different types or “flavours.”

Two next-generation facilities, Hyper-Kamiokande in Japan and the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (Dune) in the US, will investigate neutrino oscillations in greater detail. Hyper-Kamiokande will be a successor to the Super-Kamiokande detector and will have five times the mass of water and a larger number of sensors. Dune, on the other hand, will fire neutrinos from the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Illinois to an underground facility in South Dakota.

As scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of the universe, neutrinos play a significant role in stress-testing the Standard Model and providing insights into the origins of matter. These shape-shifting particles may hold the key to understanding why matter surpasses anti-matter in the universe.

– The writer is a science commentator