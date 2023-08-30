C-Smash VRS Receives Major Overhaul in September 2023 Update

C-Smash VRS, the popular virtual reality game for PlayStation VR 2, is set to receive a significant update on September 14th, 2023. This update will introduce new modes, more than 40 stages, and various other features to enhance the gaming experience. One of the standout additions is the Infinity mode, where players must keep the ball in play for as long as possible while avoiding obstacles. Additionally, this mode can be played online in two-player co-op.

English developer Wolf & Wood Interactive also introduces the AI Bot to offline play. Previously only available in online modes, players can now face the AI Bot at different difficulty settings, offering a challenging gameplay experience. The update also includes a new emote system that allows players to send emojis to interact with others online.

Aside from these new modes and features, the core Journey mode of C-Smash VRS is receiving an upgrade. More than 40 stages will be added, accompanied by new mechanics. The Multi-Ball feature releases multiple balls into the arena simultaneously, while the Portal feature teleports balls between blocks. Additionally, players can expect new features such as player stats, instant replays, and a music player.

The update for C-Smash VRS will be available as a free update to all players. To celebrate the launch of this update, the base game is currently on sale as part of the PS Store Double Discounts sale, offering a 25% discount.

In our review of C-Smash VRS, we praised the game for its enjoyable gameplay, stunning visuals, and captivating soundtrack. With the upcoming update, players can expect an even more immersive and exciting gaming experience.

