New Modeling Method Could Drive Better Understanding of Extreme Heat Waves

A new modeling method called “ensemble boosting” has been developed to help prepare for extreme heat waves in regions known for cool summers. The method, which uses efficient computation to simulate a large set of extreme heat waves, could potentially save tens of thousands of lives by providing better forecasts and predictions.

The study, led by scientists at ETH Zurich and Cornell University, utilizes ensemble boosting to simulate extreme but plausible heat waves. By running current climate models with tiny differences in initial conditions, researchers can identify and analyze even more extreme heat events.

The goal of ensemble boosting is to determine the envelope of how extreme an event can be simulated by a climate model. This method allows scientists to sample the edges of what is possible for an extreme event and provides a longer-term perspective for planning and preparedness.

During the unprecedented heat wave in late June to mid-July 2021 in western North America, including the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, more than 800 people died in Canada and over 600 died in the U.S. This event demonstrated the need for improved understanding and prediction of extreme heat events.

The new modeling method will help address this need by providing more confidence in the predictions of climate models. It allows for the identification of the most extreme heatwaves that could be experienced in the future, regardless of the exact timing.

Ensemble boosting has the potential to revolutionize our ability to forecast and prepare for extreme heat events. With its efficient computational approach, it offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional climate model simulations, providing valuable insights into the impacts of climate change on extreme heat.

Source: Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40112-4

