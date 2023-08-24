Enhanced Safety Controls Introduced in Meta’s Horizon Worlds Update

Meta, the company behind the metaverse social platform Horizon Worlds, has released its latest update, v124, which includes new safety controls in the pause menu. These controls allow users to quickly mute, block, and report other users who engage in inappropriate behavior.

To access the safety controls, users can simply hover over another person’s nameplate while pausing. This will trigger a shortcut that allows them to mute, block, or report the individual. Meta has also incorporated new tutorials within the safety settings to educate users on how to utilize these controls effectively. These tutorials cover various aspects, such as setting personal boundaries, adjusting volume, changing voice modes, muting, and collaborative voting to remove someone.

In addition to the enhanced safety controls, the v124 update also offers easier access to sound and profile settings when in the pause menu. This allows users to tailor their experience by adjusting these settings effortlessly.

This release comes as Meta gears up to expand Horizon Worlds beyond virtual reality (VR), reaching a wider audience with a new mobile version. The company is expected to shed more light on this development during the upcoming Meta Connect event on September 27th. The event will include a keynote by Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, where he will likely provide insights into the new Meta Quest 3 and its features, following its recent unboxing.

These safety enhancements in Horizon Worlds aim to foster a more inclusive and respectful online environment for all users. By providing intuitive controls and educational resources, Meta aims to empower users to navigate the platform safely and enjoyably.

Sources:

– Umar Shakir, The Verge