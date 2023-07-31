Advancements in Magnet Technology for Various Applications

Researchers at the MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center have made significant breakthroughs in magnet technology that have implications for computation, electronics, and robotics. Quantum effects have been utilized to control the anomalous Hall effect and Berry curvature, two fundamental physics barriers. Their work, published in Nature, showcases the use of chromium telluride to enhance efficiency and performance in magnetic materials.

The Hall Effect, discovered by Edwin Hall in 1879, explains the deviation of electric current in the presence of a magnetic field. By utilizing quantum mechanics, scientists have further explored the underlying behavior of the Hall effect, leading to the discovery of the anomalous Hall effect and its relationship with Berry curvature. The anomalous Hall effect allows for effective control of electric current without the need for a magnetic field, resulting in increased efficiency.

The research team successfully developed a material that exhibits the anomalous Hall effect even under strain. This flexibility presents opportunities for applications in flexible electronics. The material is composed of a base layer of either aluminum oxide or strontium titanate, with a layer of chromium telluride applied on top. The interaction between the magnetic compound and the base layers enables the material to adjust its electric conductance in response to strain.

Strain-tunable materials have the potential to be utilized in various fields. In robotics, these materials can be used for soft sensors that can stretch around biological elements without causing damage. Additionally, they can be implemented in data storage where the amount of data stored can vary based on the degree of stretching. The adoption of this technology will depend on factors such as cost and compatibility with existing fabrication technologies.

The research on strain-tunable materials has received support from various government and research bodies. The momentum behind these advancements suggests that further advancements can be expected in this field.