A New Machine-Learning Algorithm for Estimating Stellar Ages

A new machine-learning algorithm called EAGLES (Estimating Ages from Lithium Equivalent Widths) has been developed to provide more accurate measurements of stellar ages. The algorithm utilizes the lithium abundance of stars to determine their age, which was previously done by fitting data to graphs. With the increasing amount of available data, this method became complex and time-consuming, leading to the introduction of an AI algorithm to streamline the process.

All stars are born with the same proportion of lithium, but they lose lithium at different rates as they age, depending on their masses and temperatures. Hotter stars experience greater convection in their outer layers, causing a churn in the lithium on their surfaces. Over time, the sinking lithium gets converted into helium nuclei, resulting in a depletion of lithium. By analyzing the observed lithium abundance and temperature of a star, its age can be estimated.

Traditionally, astronomers determine a star’s age by examining the strength of its lithium spectral line in its spectrum and fitting it to stellar evolution models. However, this approach is challenging and time-consuming. Scientists also aim to incorporate other stellar properties that can indicate age. To handle the growing volume of data and explore new relationships, artificial intelligence has been introduced.

Researchers from Keele University in the United Kingdom have trained the EAGLES algorithm using 6,000 stars observed by the Gaia mission. The algorithm will be applied to upcoming deep surveys like the WEAVE and 4MOST surveys, which are expected to cover millions of stars and provide valuable data to reconstruct the star-formation history of different stellar populations in the galaxy.

While the EAGLES algorithm represents a significant advancement, it does have limitations. It can accurately measure the ages of stars up to around 6 billion years old and is most effective for young stars. It cannot be used to determine the age of the oldest stars, as they tend to have similar levels of lithium. Nonetheless, this machine-learning approach opens up new possibilities for determining stellar ages and enhancing our understanding of star evolution.