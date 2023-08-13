Reliance to Launch New Jio Smartphones in India

Reliance is preparing to introduce two new Jio smartphones in the Indian market. Although official details are yet to be revealed, these devices have reportedly obtained certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), indicating an upcoming launch. The announcement is expected to be made during Reliance’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) event scheduled for August 28.

According to leaked information, the new Jio Phones are speculated to be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC, with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Model numbers JBV161W1 and JBV162W1 have obtained BIS approval, although no specifications have been disclosed in the listing.

Reliance Jio has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming launch. It is anticipated that Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, will reveal more details during the AGM on August 28.

Earlier sightings on the Geekbench benchmarking platform have suggested that the Jio Phone could be equipped with the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, an Adreno 619 GPU, and 4GB of RAM. Previous leaks have also hinted at 32GB of internal storage, a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup, Android 12 operating system, a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Jio Phone is rumored to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

The launch of these new Jio smartphones is highly anticipated by technology enthusiasts in India. More information is likely to be revealed during the upcoming AGM event.