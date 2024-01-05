JAWS Pinball: Dive into the Classic Shark Horror

Introduction

JAWS, the iconic 1975 Steven Spielberg film, is making a splash in the pinball world with a brand-new machine from Stern Pinball Inc. This thrilling game brings the terror of the great white shark to life with an immersive experience that includes sights, sounds, and even the original John Williams score. Designed by Keith Elwin, the mastermind behind Stern’s successful Godzilla and Iron Maiden games, JAWS pinball is set to captivate fans and pinball enthusiasts alike.

Dive into the Game

JAWS pinball offers exciting features to keep players on the edge of their seats. The playfield showcases a chum bucket that unleashes “blood” represented by LED lights, revealing a moving shark fin target for players to shoot at. The Premium and Limited Edition versions of the game take it a step further, featuring a great white shark toy that emerges from beneath a tiny boat and a mini playfield shaped like the Orca boat. With three versions available, there is a JAWS pinball machine to suit every player’s preference.

Immersive Gameplay and Unique Features

Stern Pinball has incorporated modern technology into the JAWS game, providing an interactive experience like never before. Players can take on the role of the notorious great white shark and enjoy a 3D video mode for added excitement. The game also introduces the Stern Insider Connected system, allowing players to register high scores, unlock achievements, and collect “Shark Teeth” for special bonuses. With the Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition versions available, players can choose the level of gameplay and features that suit their style.

Availability and Pricing

JAWS pinball is now available for purchase. The Pro Edition has an MSRP of $6,999, while the Premium Edition is priced at $9,699, and the Limited Edition comes in at $12,999. Whether you’re a seasoned pinball pro or a casual player looking for some thrills, the JAWS pinball machine offers an immersive and entertaining experience that will have you hooked.

FAQ

1. Who designed the JAWS pinball machine?

The JAWS pinball machine was designed by Keith Elwin, known for his work on other successful Stern Pinball games such as Godzilla and Iron Maiden.

2. What are the different versions of JAWS pinball?

There are three versions of JAWS pinball: Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition. The Pro version has a simpler playfield design, while the Premium and Limited Editions offer additional features and toys.

3. Can I play as the Great White shark in the game?

Yes, Stern Pinball has teased a mode where players can take on the role of the Great White shark, adding an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay.

Sources:

– https://www.sternpinball.com/games/jaws