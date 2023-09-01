New Research Sheds Light on Dubliners and People from the Rest of the Country

A recent research study conducted by independent media sales agency IRS+ has provided new insights into the perceptions and opinions that Dubliners and people from the rest of the country have of each other. The research, titled “Who Do We Think We Are,” surveyed 1,343 adults in May and aimed to examine whether the preconceived ideas about Dubliners and the rest of the country are accurate or simply stereotypes.

The study, conducted by Empathy Research, explored various topics including sports, personal finance, media consumption habits, and technology. The findings of the research will help IRS+ tailor their advertising campaigns to the different groups of people in Dublin and the rest of the country.

Some of the key findings of the research include:

Engagement with Gaelic football is higher in the country than in Dublin, while engagement with soccer is slightly higher in Dublin.

The perception that Dublin is a stronghold for rugby is incorrect, as engagement with rugby is actually stronger outside of Dublin.

Dubliners are more likely to be planning luxury foreign holidays, while people from the country are more likely to be planning significant home upgrades.

Dubliners are more active on social media and spend more time on it compared to people from the country.

Dubliners own more smart tech devices, including smart watches, smart speakers, gaming consoles, and ring video doorbells.

Digital-only banking is slightly more popular in Dublin, while traditional banks have a similar hold on both Dublin and the country.

Dubliners and people from the country have similar levels of familiarity with their neighbors, but Dubliners are slightly more likely to have keys to their neighbor’s house.

This research challenges some widely-held beliefs and will help advertisers understand the differences between Dubliners and people from the rest of the country, enabling them to tailor their campaigns accordingly.

Sources: IRS+ CEO Peter Smyth, Empathy Research