THEAND Company Releases Early Access Version of ‘Polaroid: Pieces of Memory’

THEAND Company, a game development company, has announced the early access release of its latest game ‘Polaroid: Pieces of Memory’ on Steam on August 31. This game follows the storyline of Roid, the handyman of a small town, as he takes a trip down memory lane after discovering a photo album filled with memories. Players are tasked with repairing objects from the photo album using tools such as a screwdriver, spanner, and adhesive. The game offers a variety of familiar objects from childhood, including a toy train, a skateboard, and a game console, which all need to be repaired through solving puzzles.

In addition to the repair aspect, Polaroid also includes a mini-game where players can skateboard through obstacles to test the repaired objects. There is also a short retro game that can be enjoyed after repairing the game console. Jeong Min-gil, CEO of THEAND Company, shared that the game captures the story of our lives, as we all have experiences of taking apart, assembling, and repairing various objects while growing up.

Following the early access release, THEAND Company plans to release the official version of the game with a full storyline and 20 completed objects, based on feedback from users within the community. The official version is expected to be released by the first half of 2024.

For more information, contact Jeong Min-gil at [email protected].

Source: THEAND Company

