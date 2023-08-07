High-Powered EV Hub Opens at Barack Obama Plaza in Ireland

The Barack Obama Plaza on the M7 has become the latest location to feature a high-powered electric vehicle (EV) hub in Ireland. The ESB (Electricity Supply Board) has recently announced that the plaza near Moneygall, Co Tipperary, now houses eight bays, each offering up to 200kw of charge. This new facility will enable electric vehicles traveling between Dublin, Limerick, and the southwest to gain up to 100km of range in just six minutes.

This EV hub follows the opening of a similar facility at Mayfield near Monasterevin, Co Kildare. The Mayfield location provides three high-power chargers of up to 350kw and one fast charger of up to 50kw, serving vehicles on their way to Cork. The charging speeds vary depending on the vehicle’s capacity, with some newer EVs designed to take charges at higher power levels.

The ESB has invested €20 million in building 50 high-power hubs across the country as part of its national EV network strategy. Additionally, the ESB has installed 28 high-power chargers at various locations and replaced most standard 22kw chargers with newer technology. Currently, there are approximately 1,350 chargers available across the island.

All the electricity supplied at the ESB’s charging stations comes from renewable sources purchased from an Irish electricity supplier. The Obama and Mayfield plazas, owned by Supermac’s founder Pat McDonagh, are fully embracing the growing presence of EVs on their forecourts.

The introduction of these high-powered EV hubs has been well-received by the Irish EV community. Matthew Sealy, chairman of the Irish EV Association, expressed excitement about the expanding charging hub network, stating that it will encourage more people to make the switch to electric vehicles. With the establishment of these hubs, the infrastructure for EVs in Ireland is aiming to make traveling more convenient and efficient for EV owners across the country.