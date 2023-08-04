CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Amprius Technologies Unveils High-Energy Silicon Anode Cell for Aerial and Automotive Applications

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
Amprius Technologies Unveils High-Energy Silicon Anode Cell for Aerial and Automotive Applications

California-based company Amprius Technologies has introduced a silicon anode cell with remarkable energy density and discharge rate, offering potential benefits in aerial and automotive applications. The newly developed cell boasts a discharge rate of 10C and an energy density of 400 watt-hours per kilogram.

In comparison to the commonly used graphite, the silicon anode can store up to ten times more lithium, resulting in significant improvements in energy density and charging speeds. Amprius Technologies suggests that this technological advancement can extend beyond aerial applications, potentially benefiting high-performance electric vehicles as well.

According to the company, the new cell has enough energy capacity to power motors that can accelerate an electric vehicle from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 1.5 seconds. However, it is important to approach such acceleration figures with caution, as even the Tesla Model S Plaid, which is renowned for its exceptional acceleration, has a claimed 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds.

Amprius Technologies also highlights that their cell demonstrates the capability to handle high current pulses at a low state of charge without dropping under the cut-off voltage. It maintains a power density of 3000 watts per kilogram at a 30 percent depth-of-discharge and can surpass 4400 W/kg when fully charged.

Various automakers and battery technology companies, including Li-S Energy and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), are actively exploring breakthroughs to enhance energy density and increase driving range. However, the real-world effectiveness of these advancements in applications that can benefit the broader public is yet to be determined.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

The Role of LPWAN in Shaping the Future of Internet Technology

Aug 5, 2023
News

The Impact of the US Smart Grid on Internet Accessibility and Efficiency

Aug 5, 2023
News

Exploring the Role of LAMEA Tunnel Field Effect Transistor in Telecommunications

Aug 5, 2023

You missed

AI

Securing Confidential Data while Leveraging Generative AI for Productivity Gains

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Role of LPWAN in Shaping the Future of Internet Technology

Aug 5, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Gunfire Games’ Remnant 2 Receives Major Patch, Console Release Coming Soon

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock: A Powerful Android Tablet with Great Battery Life and Ample Storage

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments