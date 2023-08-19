Apple Vision Pro: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Coming in Immersive Spatial Video Format

Apple recently teased one of the TV shows that could be featured on the Apple Vision Pro, their new VR headset. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a Godzilla TV series, is set to premiere on Apple TV Plus soon. Starring Kurt and Wyatt Russell as Army officer Lee Shaw, the series promises to be a gripping and multi-generational tale.

While only a few images have been released by Apple and a trailer is yet to come, there is an exciting development associated with the announcement. According to conversations with production insiders, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has been shot in Apple’s spatial video format, which was unveiled at WWDC 2023. This suggests that the series will be available in a 3D format on the Vision Pro.

This information comes from Sigmund Judge on Twitter, who has spoken to insiders about the production. It is also speculated that Apple has been using their rumored 180-degree camera for shooting all their upcoming Apple TV Plus shows, adding credibility to this claim.

In addition to Monarch, other Apple TV Plus originals will also be available in 3D on the Vision Pro. Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water, for example, will be part of a larger partnership between Disney and Apple to bring immersive 3D content to the VR headset.

The Vision Pro’s twin Micro OLED displays deliver an impressive viewing experience, especially for the immersive video formats with a 180-degree field of view. However, it remains uncertain whether the content will be streamed or available for download to ensure smooth playback. A rumor suggests that the Vision Pro might feature a 1TB SSD drive, which would provide ample storage for multiple episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in immersive spatial video.

The Apple Vision Pro is shaping up to be a groundbreaking VR headset with a range of immersive content, including TV shows and movies, taking the viewing experience to a new level.