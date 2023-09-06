New Nuclear Fuel Cells Could Power Future Lunar Habitats

Scientists from Bangor University in Wales have developed a new technology called Trisofuel, which consists of nuclear fuel cells as small as poppy seeds. These tiny fuel cells could potentially provide the necessary energy for future lunar habitats. The goal is to support NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to send humans back to the Moon by 2025 or 2026 with the Artemis III mission.

The Apollo 17 mission in 1972 was the last time humans set foot on the lunar surface. However, with the advancement of technology, NASA plans on establishing a lunar outpost by around 2030. This outpost would serve as a stepping stone for further exploration of Mars and other parts of the Solar System.

Trisofuel is a significant development in the field of nuclear energy. The technology has the potential to power a micro nuclear generator, which has been developed by Rolls-Royce. By utilizing these fuel cells, future lunar habitats could have a sustainable and reliable source of power.

The integration of Trisofuel into the Artemis program is an important step towards realizing the vision of a permanent human presence on the Moon. The ability to generate electricity through nuclear fuel cells could not only support the basic needs of the lunar outpost but also provide power for scientific experiments and other exploration activities.

With the use of nuclear fuel cells, future astronauts on the Moon can have a continuous and efficient energy supply. This technology could potentially revolutionize the way we establish habitats on other celestial bodies. It opens up new possibilities for human exploration of space and brings us closer to the goal of becoming an interplanetary species.

Sources:

– Bangor University

– NASA