New Forza Motorsport Reboot Aims to Revive Sim Racing Franchise

After a six-year wait, the highly anticipated reboot of Forza Motorsport is set to hit the virtual tracks. Developed by Turn 10 Studios, this latest installment in the racing franchise aims to bring the series back to its roots as a focused and unapologetic driving simulator.

One of the key areas of improvement in the new Forza Motorsport is its physics model. The game now features an enhanced tire physics model that promises a more authentic and immersive driving experience. With eight points of contact polling at 360 Hz, the new model provides a wealth of data for developers to work with, ensuring that the handling of the cars feels realistic and responsive.

In addition to the improved physics, Forza Motorsport introduces a new single-player campaign mode called Builder’s Cup. This mode focuses on tuning and upgrading your garage, with players gaining XP through track learning during practice sessions. The XP can be used to unlock upgrades, encouraging players to stick with one car and develop it over time. Each round in the Builder’s Cup championship may require reaching certain performance thresholds, adding a sense of progression and accomplishment to the game.

For multiplayer enthusiasts, Forza Motorsport introduces a safety rating system that evaluates various aspects of a player’s performance, such as race results, collisions, and adherence to track limits. This system assigns safety and skill ratings to each player, ensuring fair and competitive multiplayer experiences. Featured Multiplayer lobbies will offer scheduled races, similar to GT7’s Sport Mode, providing a more organized and structured multiplayer environment.

With its focus on realistic driving physics, engaging single-player campaign, and enhanced multiplayer experience, the rebooted Forza Motorsport seems poised to reignite the sim racing community’s passion for the franchise. Players can expect a true-to-life driving experience that combines the thrill of competition with the joy of car customization and tuning.

Sources:

– Turn 10 Studios

– Assetto Corsa

– Project Cars 2

– iRacing

– ACC

– Gran Turismo 7