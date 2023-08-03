Planetary Geoarchaeology: Preserving the Material Record of Space Exploration

Two researchers from the Kansas Geological Survey have introduced a new field of science known as planetary geoarchaeology. This emerging discipline focuses on examining how cultural and natural processes on celestial bodies, such as the moon and Mars, as well as throughout the solar system, are potentially impacting, conserving, or eradicating the material evidence of space exploration.

With the renewed interest in space exploration, there is a growing concern about safeguarding the remnants of past space missions. The researchers emphasize that the existing material record on the moon is in jeopardy of being lost if adequate attention is not given in this new era of space exploration.

Since the commencement of space exploration, more than 6,700 satellites and spacecraft have been launched into space by various nations. The United States alone has launched over 4,500 civil, commercial, governmental, and military satellites. Accidental crashes are also a significant concern, with multiple countries unintentionally colliding with the moon in recent times.

The notion of planetary geoarchaeology was developed by postdoctoral researcher Justin Holcomb during the COVID-19 lockdown. It builds upon the study of human migration on Earth, focusing on the movement of people into space and the solar system. The researchers assert that all material present on extraterrestrial surfaces constitutes space heritage and should be protected. Nevertheless, decisions regarding which materials to preserve will need to be made on a case-by-case basis.

According to the researchers, it is crucial to track and monitor the material record left in space. They advocate for the development of systems to track these materials, in order to preserve the earliest records of space exploration and to monitor our impact on extraterrestrial environments. Furthermore, they propose the inclusion of geoarchaeologists in future NASA missions to guarantee the protection and safety of space heritage.

In summary, the proposed field of planetary geoarchaeology aims to draw attention to the preservation, study, and documentation of space heritage, while raising awareness about the significance of protecting these important records of our exploration beyond Earth.