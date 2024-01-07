New Magical Ranged DPS Class Revealed for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Expansion

A thrilling announcement has been made by the Final Fantasy 14 team regarding the highly anticipated Dawntrail expansion. Introducing the newest class, the Pictomancer, a magical ranged DPS with a unique ability to bring their vivid imagination to life through the power of art. Departing from the traditional concept of casting spells through incantations or physical gestures, the Pictomancer wields a specialized brush to paint spells onto the canvas of reality.

Unlike the typical DPS-heavy classes, the Pictomancer offers a diverse playstyle that leans towards supporting allies without compromising on offensive capabilities. The class allows players to summon not only creatures and weapons but also picturesque landscapes, showcasing their proficiency in the medium of mixed aether. Quick-casting abilities ensure that the Pictomancer remains agile in combat while preserving the time required to conjure magnificent wonders.

In a recent trailer, the lively and vibrant Krile, a Scion of the Seventh Dawn, expertly demonstrates the Pictomancer’s abilities within the bustling city of Tuliyollal, a prominent location in the upcoming expansion. The absence of combat in the trailer only further intensifies the anticipation surrounding the new class. Director Naoki Yoshida revealed that Krile will play a more significant role in battles in Dawntrail, marking a notable shift in her character’s development.

It is worth noting that the Pictomancer is not entirely novel to the Final Fantasy universe. While the concept of this class originated in Final Fantasy 6, the FFXIV version boasts its unique spin on the Pictomancer’s abilities. This suggests that Dawntrail will likely showcase numerous references to Final Fantasy 6, delighting fans with captivating nostalgia.

Players can experience the excitement of the Pictomancer at level 80, provided they have acquired the Dawntrail expansion. Alongside the Pictomancer, another exciting class, the Viper, was unveiled at the European FanFest in London. The Viper is a dual-wielder class known for its scouting abilities and blade manipulation. Both the Pictomancer and Viper classes will be fully playable when the FFXIV: Dawntrail expansion launches this summer.

Summary

