Viasat Launches Black ICE Software Defined Radio (SDR) Modem Solutions

Viasat Inc. has recently introduced its Black ICE Software Defined Radio (SDR) family of modem solutions. These innovative solutions allow for the integration of off-the-shelf and custom waveforms, enabling secure data transmission for critical operations. The Black ICE SDR product line has been designed to address the specific needs of military users, offering security, flexibility, a compact form factor, and high-performance terminals.

With the increasing use of unmanned Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations, reliable and secure communication solutions are essential. The Black ICE SDR solutions support the communication requirements of land, sea, and air operations worldwide. They are compatible with both L-band and Ka-band networks and minimize the size, weight, and power requirements of user terminals.

The Black ICE SDR platform capitalizes on the ELERA L-band network to provide flexible waveform integration, enabling efficient beyond line-of-sight communications. Additionally, for Ka-band customers, the Black ICE SDR can be integrated into standard Global Xpress Ka-band terminals, enabling access to alternative waveforms for specific mission needs.

Viasat is committed to continued development, and plans to introduce more advanced waveforms and enhancements in 2023. These new features will offer customers increased flexibility in adapting to evolving mission requirements. Moreover, Black ICE will facilitate the incorporation of enhanced special waveform features in order to utilize the capabilities of Viasat’s next-generation satellites.

The Black ICE family of modem solutions delivers a secure and high-performance communication solution for U.S. Government customers. It enhances existing service offerings and provides mission-specific solutions. To learn more about the Black ICE SDR solutions and their capabilities, please visit Viasat’s official website.