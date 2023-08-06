Capcom Reveals New Content for Exoprimal Title Update 1

Capcom has announced a preview of the upcoming Exoprimal title update 1 for their multiplayer game. This free update, set to launch in August, will introduce ten new Alpha Variant Exosuits and 34 new modules.

The update will offer a variety of new modules that can be used with any suit, as well as suit-specific modules earned through leveling up. One of the highlighted modules is the ‘Renewal’ base module, which increases the HP of allies after reviving them. Another module, the ‘D – Linear Thrust’ action module, allows players to repulse enemy Exofighters and smaller dinosaurs using the suit’s charged Strike Thrust ability.

Four new Alpha Variant Exosuits have also been revealed by Director Takura Hiraoka: Zephyr, Roadblock, Krieger, and Witchdoctor. These variants significantly alter the gameplay of the base game suits. For instance, the Alpha Zephyr focuses on mid-range combat, while the Alpha Roadblock replaces its shield with a defensive Sentinel Wall. The Alpha Krieger trades its minigun for a shotgun with wide-spread or focused blasts, and the Alpha Witchdoctor exchanges its Neuro Rod for a Quantum Rod that can heal allies while damaging enemies.

The Exoprimal title update 1 will be available for free on August 16, 2023. Players will need to reach level 20 on the base version of each suit to unlock the corresponding Alpha Variant Exosuit. This update aims to bring new strategies and abilities to the game, attracting players to try out the new content. Additionally, the availability of Exoprimal on Game Pass will provide Microsoft library subscribers with access to the update without any additional cost, potentially expanding its player base.