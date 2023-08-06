Sneak Peek at Exoprimal Title Update 1

Capcom has provided a glimpse into the upcoming Exoprimal title update 1, set to be released in August. This exciting update will introduce ten new Alpha Variant Exosuits and 34 additional modules to the multiplayer dinosaur horde-blasting game.

The update caters to players at all stages of the game, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a beginner, dropped off during multiplayer matches, or aiming for high scores in the Exoprimal Savage Gauntlet, you’ll have plenty to engage with.

Director Takura Hiraoka shared some details about the new modules, including the ‘Renewal’ base module. This module boosts the HP of revived allies, potentially turning the tide of battle. Another intriguing module, the ‘D – Linear Thrust,’ designed for the Deadeye Exosuit and its Alpha Variant, grants players the ability to repulse enemy Exofighters and smaller dinosaurs using the suit’s charged Strike Thrust capability.

Alongside the new modules, Hiraoka showcased four of the Alpha Variant Exosuits: Alpha Zephyr, Alpha Roadblock, Alpha Krieger, and Alpha Witchdoctor. Each variant offers unique gameplay changes that can significantly impact combat strategies. For example, the Alpha Zephyr excels in mid-range combat, utilizing energy halos that deal increased damage at the optimal distance. The Alpha Roadblock replaces its signature shield with a defensive Sentinel Wall, which can be detonated as needed. The Alpha Krieger trades its minigun for a powerful shotgun, while the Alpha Witchdoctor wields a Quantum Rod capable of damaging enemies and healing allies through precise aiming.

Title update 1 will be available for free on August 16, 2023. Players can access the ten Alpha Variant Exosuits by reaching level 20 with their respective base versions. Additionally, the update introduces 34 new modules, providing further customization options.

These thrilling additions are sure to entice players, particularly given Exoprimal’s inclusion in Game Pass, allowing subscribers to enjoy the new content without any additional cost.