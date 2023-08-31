New Evidence Suggests McDermitt Caldera May Be Among the Largest Known Lithium Reserves in the World

A recent study by a team of volcanologists and geologists suggests that the McDermitt Caldera, located on the Nevada/Oregon border, may contain some of the largest deposits of lithium on Earth. The researchers, from Lithium Americas Corporation, GNS Science, and Oregon State University, studied parts of the caldera and developed a theory to explain the abundance of lithium in the area.

Lithium has become highly valued in recent years due to its use in various types of batteries. As a result, mining companies have been searching for new sources of the metal. The McDermitt Caldera, which measures approximately 45 kilometers long and 35 kilometers wide, is believed to have formed as part of the Yellowstone hotspot around 19 million years ago.

In 2017, another research team discovered evidence that a section of the caldera known as Thacker Pass could potentially be one of the largest sources of lithium ever found. Lithium Americas Corporation acquired a stake in the site and began mining operations. Despite opposition from local communities and Native American groups, the company ultimately secured the rights to mine at Thacker Pass.

The recent study aimed to find the best location for major mining operations within the caldera. To do so, the researchers needed to determine how the lithium accumulated in the area. Their theory suggests that after a volcano erupted and created lithium, hydrothermal enrichment occurred. Magma from deep underground pushed its way to the center of the caldera, forming the Montana Mountains and creating faults, fissures, and fractures. These geological features allowed the lithium to seep towards the surface. Additionally, the researchers concluded that this process transformed smectite into illite, a different form of lithium, which accumulated along the caldera’s southern rim.

The findings of this study provide valuable insights for Lithium Americas Corporation as they continue their mining operations in the McDermitt Caldera. The research suggests that the caldera may harbor significant lithium reserves, contributing to the growing global demand for this valuable metal.

Sources: Science Advances, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adh8183

