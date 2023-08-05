Baldur’s Gate I and II May Be Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Fans of the beloved RPG series Baldur’s Gate may soon be able to enjoy the first two games on Xbox. Leaked images of a notification suggest that Baldur’s Gate I and II will be joining the ever-growing library of Xbox Game Pass.

While there is no official confirmation from Xbox or Microsoft at this time, this news will surely please fans eagerly awaiting the release of Baldur’s Gate III. PlayStation users will also be able to play the game, but they will have to wait until September. Currently, no release date has been announced for the Xbox port.

The addition of the first two Baldur’s Gate games to Xbox Game Pass will provide fans with an opportunity to pass the time until the highly anticipated third installment arrives. Xbox has been actively expanding its collection of games on Game Pass, including offerings for PC users. Including these acclaimed RPGs in the mix only makes sense.

It’s worth noting that the install size of Baldur’s Gate III is quite large, so console users may need to free up some space on their hard drives. Nevertheless, the addition of Baldur’s Gate I and II to Xbox Game Pass will give players a glimpse of what to expect from the series when the third game eventually launches on the system.