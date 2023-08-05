CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Baldur’s Gate I and II May Be Coming to Xbox Game Pass

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 5, 2023
Baldur’s Gate I and II May Be Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Fans of the beloved RPG series Baldur’s Gate may soon be able to enjoy the first two games on Xbox. Leaked images of a notification suggest that Baldur’s Gate I and II will be joining the ever-growing library of Xbox Game Pass.

While there is no official confirmation from Xbox or Microsoft at this time, this news will surely please fans eagerly awaiting the release of Baldur’s Gate III. PlayStation users will also be able to play the game, but they will have to wait until September. Currently, no release date has been announced for the Xbox port.

The addition of the first two Baldur’s Gate games to Xbox Game Pass will provide fans with an opportunity to pass the time until the highly anticipated third installment arrives. Xbox has been actively expanding its collection of games on Game Pass, including offerings for PC users. Including these acclaimed RPGs in the mix only makes sense.

It’s worth noting that the install size of Baldur’s Gate III is quite large, so console users may need to free up some space on their hard drives. Nevertheless, the addition of Baldur’s Gate I and II to Xbox Game Pass will give players a glimpse of what to expect from the series when the third game eventually launches on the system.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Five Breakthroughs in Materials Science Shaping Our Future

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Understanding the Crucial Role of Data Sovereignty in Today’s Digital Landscape

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

The Environmental Benefits of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Bride Criticizes Wedding Guests for Inadequate Gifts

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Five Breakthroughs in Materials Science Shaping Our Future

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Understanding the Crucial Role of Data Sovereignty in Today’s Digital Landscape

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

10 Tips for a Healthier Lifestyle

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments