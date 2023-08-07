European Parliament Approves Regulations for Contactless Payments at EV Charging and Hydrogen Fuelling Stations

The European Parliament has recently endorsed new regulations mandating service providers at electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and hydrogen fuelling stations to offer contactless payment options. These rules will allow drivers of alternative fuel vehicles to make contactless payments using a card or mobile device, without the need for a subscription, when charging or refuelling.

These regulations are part of the EU’s Fit for 55 in 2030 plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% compared to 1990 levels. The objective is to enhance accessibility to EV charging and other alternative fuelling stations, as well as improve infrastructure by strategically deploying them along major road networks in Europe.

The EU emphasizes that users of alternative fuel vehicles should be able to easily pay at recharging points without the necessity of a subscription. Prices for these fuels will be displayed per kilowatt-hour, kilogram, or minute/session. Additionally, the EU plans to establish a database on alternative fuels by 2027, providing consumers with information on availability, waiting times, and prices at different stations.

This development follows the UK Government’s earlier announcement regarding its intention to establish a minimum standard for payment at all EV chargepoints. The government stressed that consumers should be able to rely on their preferred payment method, including contactless payment options.

The newly approved regulations aim to streamline the transition to alternative fuel vehicles and make the charging process more convenient for drivers across Europe. By implementing contactless payment options, EV charging and hydrogen fuelling stations will become more user-friendly, thereby encouraging the adoption of sustainable transportation alternatives.