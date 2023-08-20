Significant Performance Improvements in Box64 for Linux Emulation on RISC-V

The latest version of Box64, a popular x86_64 emulator for Linux that can run on architecture like ARM/AArch64 and RISC-V, brings significant performance enhancements, allowing gaming on RISC-V-based platforms such as the Vision Five 2 board.

One of the key features in Box64 version 0.2.4 is the addition of Dynarec support for RISC-V. This enables faster operations of x86_64 Linux software on RISC-V 64-bit systems, making it possible to play simplistic games like Stardew Valley on Vision Five 2-based devices.

While the Vision Five 2 board is not primarily designed for gaming, this development represents a breakthrough for the product. Despite having an OpenGL ES 3.2 and Vulkan 1.2-capable integrated GPU, the board is primarily targeted at software developers. It is powered by the quad-core StarFive JH7110 SoC with SiFive U74 RV64GC cores running at 1.50 GHz and Imagination’s BXE-4-32 GPU.

Apart from RISC-V support, Box64 version 0.2.4 introduces several fixes for Steam, enhances multi-threading capabilities, and improves emulation across various CPU architectures.

In addition to Box64, Box86, which focuses on x86 32-bit emulation, also released its version 0.3.2. This release brings improvements to system call processes, an optimized ELF loader, reduced memory usage, and stability enhancements.

With these updates, Box64 and Box86 continue to refine their compatibility with various modifications, including better handling of ELF files, added wrapped libraries and functions, expanded opcode functionalities, and preliminary support for 32-bit operations in Wine.

Overall, the latest version of Box64 brings significant performance improvements, making it possible to run x86_64 Linux software on RISC-V-based platforms like the Vision Five 2 board. These advancements open up new possibilities for gaming and software development on RISC-V architecture.