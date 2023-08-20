CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Significant Performance Improvements in Box64 for Linux Emulation on RISC-V

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 20, 2023
Significant Performance Improvements in Box64 for Linux Emulation on RISC-V

The latest version of Box64, a popular x86_64 emulator for Linux that can run on architecture like ARM/AArch64 and RISC-V, brings significant performance enhancements, allowing gaming on RISC-V-based platforms such as the Vision Five 2 board.

One of the key features in Box64 version 0.2.4 is the addition of Dynarec support for RISC-V. This enables faster operations of x86_64 Linux software on RISC-V 64-bit systems, making it possible to play simplistic games like Stardew Valley on Vision Five 2-based devices.

While the Vision Five 2 board is not primarily designed for gaming, this development represents a breakthrough for the product. Despite having an OpenGL ES 3.2 and Vulkan 1.2-capable integrated GPU, the board is primarily targeted at software developers. It is powered by the quad-core StarFive JH7110 SoC with SiFive U74 RV64GC cores running at 1.50 GHz and Imagination’s BXE-4-32 GPU.

Apart from RISC-V support, Box64 version 0.2.4 introduces several fixes for Steam, enhances multi-threading capabilities, and improves emulation across various CPU architectures.

In addition to Box64, Box86, which focuses on x86 32-bit emulation, also released its version 0.3.2. This release brings improvements to system call processes, an optimized ELF loader, reduced memory usage, and stability enhancements.

With these updates, Box64 and Box86 continue to refine their compatibility with various modifications, including better handling of ELF files, added wrapped libraries and functions, expanded opcode functionalities, and preliminary support for 32-bit operations in Wine.

Overall, the latest version of Box64 brings significant performance improvements, making it possible to run x86_64 Linux software on RISC-V-based platforms like the Vision Five 2 board. These advancements open up new possibilities for gaming and software development on RISC-V architecture.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

The Role of IoT in Transforming Education: A Global Business Perspective

Aug 20, 2023
News

Unique Micro PC: A Refreshing Break from Conventional Design

Aug 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Understanding the Technological Advancements in Latin America’s Data Center Colocation.

Aug 20, 2023

You missed

AI

Artificial Intelligence-Generated Art Cannot Be Copyrighted, Rules US Federal Judge

Aug 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Satellite

Starlink Satellite Internet Transforms Internet Connectivity in Remote Parts of Alaska

Aug 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Role of IoT in Transforming Education: A Global Business Perspective

Aug 20, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Samsung Galaxy S24: Rumors, Release Date, and Expected Features

Aug 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments