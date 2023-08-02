Electric Car Registrations in Norway Show Year-on-Year Growth Despite July Decline

In July, the Norwegian Road Information Authority OFV recorded 6,148 new electric car registrations in Norway. This number, although lower than the previous month’s registrations, reflects a 20.1% increase compared to the same month last year.

While July is typically a slower month for the import-only market in Norway, the holiday season further contributed to the decline in registrations. Out of the total 7,525 new cars registered in July, electric cars accounted for 81.7%, with 613 new plug-in hybrids bringing the total percentage of cars with a charging connection to 89.8%.

On the other hand, other drive types such as full hybrids, petrol vehicles, and diesel vehicles saw a decrease in market share. Full hybrids had 443 new registrations, petrol vehicles had 109, and diesel vehicles had 211, all of which have shown a decline compared to the previous year.

The ranking of the most registered models in July saw the VW ID.4 leading with 975 registrations, followed by the Skoda Enyaq with 691. The Tesla Model Y, which had been a popular choice, saw a decline in popularity with only 195 new registrations. Nevertheless, it remains the best-selling model in Norway so far this year, with a total of 15,647 units sold.

Interestingly, the Nissan Ariya and the VW ID. Buzz both stood out with 247 new registrations each in July, joining the Tesla models as prominent outliers.

Despite the decline in new electric car registrations in July, the year-on-year growth trend continues to be positive for the electric car market in Norway.