New Data Shows Reduction in Phone Distraction While Driving in Michigan

New data from Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) reveals that phone motion distraction while driving in Michigan has decreased by 11.2% since the implementation of the hands-free law on June 30, 2023. Prior to the law, drivers in Michigan spent an average of 1 minute and 47 seconds per hour handling their phones. After the law was enforced, this decreased to an average of 1 minute and 35 seconds per hour.

CMT’s analysis indicates that a 10% decrease in distracted driving leads to a 1.4% reduction in crash rates. Based on these findings, it is estimated that the 11.2% reduction in phone motion distraction in Michigan has prevented 650 crashes, two fatalities, and $15.5 million in economic damages.

The positive results of Michigan’s hands-free legislation have been well-received by road safety advocates. States such as Ohio and Alabama have also implemented similar laws. Ohio has seen a sustained 10% reduction in distracted driving since its law was enacted in April. However, Alabama experienced a 2.4% reduction that returned to pre-law levels after one month.

To ensure the effectiveness of hands-free initiatives, states need to create strong legislation, run awareness campaigns, and ensure law enforcement is prepared to enforce the law. Continued measurement and programs are necessary to maintain these results and respond to increasing distraction over time.

Previous studies have shown that hands-free laws have initially led to decreased distraction rates, but the rates tend to increase over time. CMT’s data supports this trend. Therefore, ongoing measurement and monitoring are crucial.

The data collected by CMT defines phone motion distraction as the act of rotating the phone’s screen while the vehicle is in motion. The analysis is based on driving data gathered from 1 million trips in Michigan between June 1 and July 30, 2023.

This significant decrease in distracted driving in Michigan after the hands-free law demonstrates the effectiveness of such legislation in reducing phone-related distractions while driving.