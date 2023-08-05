New Data Revealed about the Psyche Asteroid

Scientists have recently uncovered intriguing information about the Psyche asteroid, a celestial body estimated to be worth an astonishing $10,000 quadrillion due to its abundance of precious metals. Unlike most other asteroids, Psyche is primarily composed of metals, making it an extraordinarily valuable object.

Measuring 124 miles wide, Psyche resides within the asteroid belt situated between Mars and Jupiter. Some experts hypothesize that it could possibly be the core of a planet that existed during the early stages of our solar system. In order to investigate this theory, NASA is launching the Psyche Mission in October 2023.

To assist NASA in its mission, researchers from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have generated a temperature map of Psyche’s surface using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA). This high-resolution image has unveiled that Psyche’s surface consists of at least 30% metal, with metal grains scattered throughout its composition.

Moreover, the study has revealed that Psyche’s surface possesses higher thermal inertia and emits 60% less heat than expected from a typical asteroid. These findings have sparked alternative theories about the composition of Psyche’s surface, suggesting that it might be an ancient asteroid that originated closer to the sun.

The upcoming Psyche Mission, scheduled for launch in 2023, will observe the properties of Psyche over a period of 21 months to determine whether it is a planetary core or simply a large metal asteroid. This mission holds significant potential for expanding our understanding of the formation of terrestrial planets within our solar system.