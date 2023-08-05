How to Restore the Old Downloads Bar in Google Chrome

A recent Chrome update has replaced the traditional downloads bar located at the bottom of the browser with a new tray towards the right side of the address bar. This new tray offers developers additional tools and takes up less space. However, it may disappear automatically, requiring users to navigate through settings menus to access old downloads.

If you prefer the previous method of downloading files, you can restore it. Simply click on the search bar in Google Chrome and enter “chrome://flags/#download-bubble”. In the menu that appears, change the “Enable download bubble” option from Default to Disabled. After making this change, restart Chrome.

It’s important to note that altering settings flags can sometimes have unintended consequences, so proceed at your own risk. Additionally, future updates may reintroduce the downloads tray to your Chrome installation.

On the other hand, the new downloads tray offers notable advantages for those willing to embrace the change. The updated user interface allows users to access recently downloaded files more quickly and avoids obstructing websites, which was an issue with the previous downloads bar.

According to Google, the older design was no longer in line with modern UI standards or the overall browsing experience. The transition to a downloads tray was made after collecting feedback from early tests and making adjustments, including the frequency of the downloads tray appearance.

The new UI provides developers with more space for contextual information, such as when Chrome blocks potential malware downloads. It also enables the integration of deep scan options for enhanced security and privacy directly within the downloads tray.

Although the interface has changed, users can still perform familiar actions, such as dragging downloaded files to other folders. The goal was to ensure that all functionality from the previous Chrome downloads experience remained available in the new tray.

In conclusion, the latest Chrome update brings a revamped downloads tray. Users can restore the old downloads bar by adjusting settings, but there are advantages to embracing the new interface, including faster access to recent downloads and improved compatibility with websites.