ByRobert Andrew

Aug 21, 2023
Google Adds “Play All” Button to YouTube Music App

Google continues to make subtle changes to Android and its apps in order to enhance user experience. The latest update comes in the form of a new “Play all” button on the YouTube Music app for Android and iOS.

This new feature appears on carousels that display only four songs at a time, such as Quick Picks, Recommended Music Videos, Trending songs, Covers and remixes, and Heard in Shorts. By pressing the “Play all” button, users can enjoy all the songs or videos listed under a particular category.

The addition of the “Play all” button is a minor change, but it adds convenience for users who want to listen to or watch multiple songs or videos without manually selecting each one. It streamlines the process and allows for a seamless playback experience.

The update was recently rolled out to the Android, iOS, and web versions of the YouTube Music app. Users can download the app from the Google Play Store for Android devices or from the App Store for iPhones.

Google’s continuous efforts to improve its apps and services demonstrate its commitment to providing a fresh and enjoyable user experience. While the changes may be small, they contribute to the overall satisfaction of users who rely on Google’s products for their entertainment needs.

