Chinese Company Claims Breakthrough in EV Battery Technology

A Chinese company, Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology, has announced a significant breakthrough in battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs). The company claims that its “semi-solid state” batteries can extend the range of EVs up to 621 miles, surpassing any current EV available in the US market.

The WeLion battery has been incorporated into the Nio ES6, a popular mass-market EV. Initially, the ES6 featured a lithium-ion battery pack, but an upgraded version with the WeLion battery is now available. Range tests conducted by the Chinese equivalent of the EPA, the CLTC, showed that the Nio ES6 achieved an impressive range of 578 miles with the WeLion battery.

Major automakers such as Volkswagen, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Geely (Volvo) have expressed interest in WeLion’s battery technology and may potentially integrate it into their own vehicles in the future. WeLion is also planning to go public in 2025 and aims to increase its battery pack sales by twenty-fold.

To support its growth plans, WeLion is constructing four additional battery plants in China. The company aims to increase its annual capacity from 6GWh to 30GWh by 2025. Besides EVs, WeLion’s batteries can be utilized in various applications including medical equipment, robots, drones, and other electronic devices.

It is worth noting that while companies like Honda and Toyota have also claimed to develop solid-state batteries with impressive range and charging capabilities, their plans for mass production have yet to be realized. The Nio ES6, equipped with the WeLion battery, stands out as one of the few EVs currently available with such advanced battery technology.