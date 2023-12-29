New Balance Unveils Limited Edition Lunar New Year Collection

New Balance is set to launch an exclusive collection in celebration of the Lunar New Year. The highlight of this collection is the New Balance 610, a trail-inspired sneaker that seamlessly blends heritage design with modern fashion trends. This limited edition pack includes two captivating colorways – a cool Jade Green and a sophisticated Navy.

Known for its outstanding performance and style, the New Balance 610 features a chunky outsole with ABZORB technology, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride. The lugged N-durance rubber outsole provides exceptional grip and durability, making it an ideal choice for outdoor enthusiasts.

Mark your calendars for January 1, 2024, when the New Balance 610 “Lunar New Year” Pack will be launched. You can purchase these sneakers from select New Balance retailers in-store, online, and on NewBalance.com. Each pair is priced at $140 USD, offering not only style but also performance.

This Lunar New Year collection by New Balance showcases the perfect fusion of heritage and contemporary design. Don’t miss the opportunity to welcome the new year in style and comfort. Be sure to get your pair before they sell out, as they will be available starting January 1, 2024.

For updates on upcoming sneaker releases, you can visit our Sneaker Release Dates page. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to stay connected and be the first to know about the latest releases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When will the New Balance Lunar New Year collection be released?

The New Balance Lunar New Year collection, featuring the New Balance 610, will be released on January 1, 2024.

2. How much do the sneakers from the Lunar New Year collection cost?

Each pair from the Lunar New Year collection is priced at $140 USD.

3. Where can I purchase the Lunar New Year collection?

The Lunar New Year collection will be available at select New Balance retailers in-store, online, and on NewBalance.com.