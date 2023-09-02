The Vintage-Look Atari 2600 Plus: A Throwback to the Golden Age of Video Gaming

The Atari 2600 Plus is set to transport gamers back to the golden age of video gaming. This console not only comes preloaded with 10 classic games but is also backward compatible with hundreds of Atari system titles. Designed to mimic the vintage look of the original Atari 2600, the 2600 Plus is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern functionality.

One of the standout games included with the console is Pole Position, a racing game that harkens back to a simpler time. In the era of blockbuster racing simulators and virtual competitions, sometimes all you want is to escape the complexity and relive the pixelated adventures of your youth. Pole Position offers just that, allowing you to race a tiny digital F1 car around a simple model of Fuji raceway.

Originally developed by Namco, Pole Position became an instant hit in the arcade gaming scene, bringing in millions of dollars in quarters each week. Its Atari cartridge version sold hundreds of thousands of copies, and while you may be fortunate enough to have a copy tucked away somewhere, you can still find it on platforms like eBay. As one of the most influential racing games ever made, Pole Position set the foundation for all subsequent racing video games.

The Atari 2600 Plus provides an opportunity to relive the racing excitement of Pole Position and many other classic Atari games. Priced at $129.99, the console features retro-inspired switches and wood trim reminiscent of the early 1980s. It can easily connect to modern TVs through HDMI and USB-C ports, allowing for widescreen gameplay.

If you’re looking to expand your racing experience, consider adding Pole Position II to your collection. This sequel, with three additional circuits to race on, offers a similar gameplay experience to the original Pole Position and is compatible with the Atari 2600+.

Preorders for the Atari 2600 Plus are open now, with shipping scheduled to begin in November. Don’t miss your chance to take the pole position and indulge in the nostalgia of the golden age of video gaming.

