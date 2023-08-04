edX Launches New Artificial Intelligence Boot Camp

edX has introduced a new Artificial Intelligence Boot Camp in collaboration with multiple universities. The program is designed to help individuals with limited technical training develop the necessary skills for entry-level positions requiring AI expertise.

The participating universities include Michigan State University, University of Denver, The Ohio State University College of Engineering, Southern Methodist University, Columbia University’s Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Utah, and University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

The 24-week boot camp focuses on practical and technical skills related to data science, machine learning, and AI. The curriculum is tailored to industry needs and covers Python, machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, and AI applications. The goal is to equip graduates with the sought-after skills needed to thrive in today’s fast-changing tech industry.

A recent survey commissioned by edX revealed that while technical hiring managers anticipate a significant demand for AI skills in the next five years, less than 20% of job candidates currently possess these skills. This highlights the need for AI training programs like the Artificial Intelligence Boot Camp. Notably, there has been an 80% increase in searches for “artificial intelligence” on the edX platform in the first half of 2023.

edX also offers other AI-related courses and microbootcamps in addition to the boot camp program. This new Artificial Intelligence Boot Camp expands edX’s existing range of boot camp programs, which cover various fields such as coding, data science, cybersecurity, UX/UI, and fintech.

