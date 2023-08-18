From Software to Reveal New Details and Gameplay for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

From Software will be showcasing new details and gameplay for their upcoming game, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. The presentation is set to take place on August 18 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET (August 19 at 12am BST / 1am CEST). The publisher, Bandai Namco Entertainment, has stated that the presentation will focus on the lore, mission gameplay, and PvP aspects of the game.

The showcase will be available to watch on both YouTube and Twitch, with a live stream embedded on the webpage. Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon was announced at The Game Awards in December and is the first new Armored Core game in over a decade, with the last installment being Armored Core 5 in 2012.

The game promises fast-paced battles, in-depth customization, and thrilling boss fights. It is scheduled for release on August 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

The game’s storyline revolves around a mysterious substance called “Coral” that was discovered on the remote planet, Rubicon 3. Initially expected to advance humanity’s technological capabilities, Coral instead caused a catastrophic event, engulfing the planet and surrounding stars in flames and storms, forming a Burning Star System.

Almost fifty years later, Coral resurfaces on Rubicon 3, which has now become contaminated and sealed off due to the catastrophe. Extraterrestrial corporations and resistance groups are now fighting for control over the substance. The player takes on the role of an independent mercenary infiltrating Rubicon, becoming embroiled in the struggle between the corporations and other factions.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon offers an exciting new installment in the popular mech action game series, with immersive gameplay and an intriguing storyline that will captivate players. Fans of the franchise can look forward to experiencing intense battles, deep customization options, and epic confrontations with powerful bosses.