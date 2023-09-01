New Insight into the Evolution of Frogs

Researchers at the Natural History Museum in London have unveiled a groundbreaking evolutionary tree that provides a comprehensive understanding of frogs. This extensive phylogeny is based on genetic data from hundreds of loci and an astonishing 5,242 frog species, making it the most comprehensive tree of frogs to date. The research also challenged previous assumptions about when frogs began to evolve, suggesting that their divergence into thousands of species occurred around 180 million years ago rather than 210-220 million years ago as previously believed. This discovery indicates that frogs diversified more rapidly than previously thought.

Previous attempts to create comprehensive frog phylogenies were limited by the types of genetic data being used. However, this study overcame these limitations by combining genetic data from phylogenomic studies with hundreds of genetic markers from smaller-scale studies. This novel approach resulted in a remarkable 71% increase in the number of frog species included in the tree, providing a more accurate and detailed representation of frog evolution.

The researchers developed new software to facilitate the comparison of genes that show significant differences between species. This allowed for the integration of diverse genetic data into a single tree, demonstrating the feasibility and benefits of combining large-scale and small-scale datasets. The approach used in this study can be applied to other groups of organisms, offering new opportunities for understanding their evolutionary history.

The comprehensive phylogeny of frogs presented in this study is a significant advancement in our knowledge of these fascinating creatures. It serves as a valuable resource for researchers and opens up new avenues for studying anuran amphibians. As scientists continue to explore and expand their understanding of frogs, this phylogeny provides a solid foundation for future discoveries.

