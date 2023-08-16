Buccal Epithelial Cells: New Algorithm Enables 3D Imaging of Live Specimens

Researchers have developed a new algorithm that allows for the recovery of 3D refractive index distribution in biological samples with multiple types of light scattering. This algorithm enhances the effectiveness of intensity diffraction tomography (IDT), a novel imaging approach.

3D quantitative phase imaging (QPI) has various applications in the field of biomedical imaging. Unlike traditional methods, QPI does not require exogenous contrast agents or dyes, making it a label-free technique that minimizes damage to the sample. It provides high-resolution 3D refractive index (RI) distribution within the samples, which is valuable for research in hematology, neurology, and immunology, as well as disease diagnosis.

While 3D imaging techniques are useful for studying thick biological samples, achieving high-speed acquisition and high resolution simultaneously is a challenge. IDT approaches, such as annular IDT (aIDT) and multiplexed IDT (mIDT), address these limitations. These techniques utilize a programmable LED array that can be easily added to a standard microscope.

To enhance their IDT approaches, the research team led by Jiabei Zhu developed a new algorithm using a multiple scattering model based on the split-step non-paraxial method. This algorithm overcomes the limitations of existing reconstruction algorithms when using high-NA objectives.

The researchers applied the new IDT reconstruction algorithm to buccal epithelial cells using aIDT and successfully discriminated cells at different depths, reconstructed cell boundaries and membranes, and visualized native bacteria surrounding the cells. They also applied the algorithm to a live C. elegans embryo with multiple scattering using mIDT, revealing detailed morphological information.

The experiments demonstrated that by extending the split-step non-paraxial method to IDT, high-quality images with a large field of view can be achieved. This advancement opens up new possibilities for studying live specimens in biomedical research and disease diagnosis.