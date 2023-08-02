Telit Cinterion Introduces AI-Powered Solution for Factory Quality Control

A groundbreaking software solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionize quality control on factory floors. Telit Cinterion has unveiled deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection, a cutting-edge solution designed to optimize productivity, customer satisfaction, and profitability for manufacturers across various industries.

DeviceWISE AI Visual Inspection is specifically designed for demanding production environments like just-in-time manufacturing (JITM) and Industry 4.0. By seamlessly integrating with industrial cameras, robots, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and major platforms like AWS, Azure IoT, IBM Maximo, SAP, and Siemens, the solution provides manufacturers with real-time insights to identify and address quality control problems.

The software leverages advanced AI technologies, utilizing the NVIDIA Metropolis stack, which includes the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform, DeepStream SDK, and TensorRT SDK. With customizable algorithms for on-the-fly model training deployment, deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection offers manufacturers comprehensive and actionable insights into their production processes.

Telit Cinterion’s deviceWISE platform, an integrated Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform, serves as the foundation for deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection. With decades of experience in integrating industrial machines and data orchestration, Telit Cinterion has developed a seamless integration of cameras as sensors within their comprehensive suite of tools for manufacturers.

The pre-release version of deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection is scheduled for release in Q3 2023. Manufacturers can expect this software solution to quickly detect and resolve manufacturing issues, enhancing their competitiveness and bottom line. With its ability to collect visual inspection data and feed it into analytics platforms, the solution will help manufacturers make informed decisions, reduce rework, and minimize downtime.

Telit Cinterion’s deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection promises to revolutionize quality control processes for manufacturers, providing them with the tools they need to optimize their operations and maintain high standards in today’s dynamic and competitive market.