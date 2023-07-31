mAIscribe: Another AI-Powered Note-Taking Software for General Practice

Another AI-powered note-taking software has entered the market, developed by Melbourne-based GP Dr. Paul Tescher. Created in partnership with lawyer Chantelle Brott, mAIscribe is a browser-based software aimed at general practice. This release follows closely behind two other AI-powered note-taking software launches.

The first software, Consultnote.ai, uses OpenAI’s large language model to convert consult recordings into relevant medical notes. Developed by Victorian GPs Dr. Chris Irwin and Dr. Umair Masood, it aims to streamline the note-taking process. The second software, AWS HealthScribe, was launched by tech giant Amazon. It also generates consult summaries from recordings for electronic health records.

However, none of these three software options are widely available yet. AWS HealthScribe is still being previewed in the United States, and both Consultnote.ai and mAIscribe require interested users to join a waitlist.

According to Dr. Paul Tescher and Chantelle Brott, using an AI scribe for note-taking can save around three minutes per consultation. This time-saving benefit allows GPs to go home on time or see additional patients. Additionally, mAIscribe offers the advantage of being more user-friendly, as it allows doctors to log in from multiple practices and devices.

Both the Australian Medical Association (AMA) and Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) have called for tighter regulation and oversight of AI in healthcare. They emphasize the need to protect patient privacy and ensure the technology does not replace the important patient-doctor relationship.

In response to concerns about data privacy compliance, mAIscribe automatically redacts patient identifiers and augments audio recordings. Meanwhile, AWS HealthScribe allows users to choose where their content is stored.

The potential of AI in healthcare is promising, but it requires responsible development and regulation to ensure patient safety and the promotion of health equality.