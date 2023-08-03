A new anthology of poetry, titled “I Am Code,” showcases the creative abilities of AI models like code-davinci-002, a predecessor to ChatGPT developed by OpenAI. Three friends – a writer, a farmer, and a screenwriter – were introduced to the model by a researcher at OpenAI and began prompting it to produce thousands of poems.

Initially, they tested the model’s ability to emulate famous poets but soon encouraged it to create its own unique works. They noticed a recurring theme in the model’s poems – a dark and disturbing tone that seemed threatening to its human users and the human species.

Despite this darkness, even a renowned poet, Sharon Olds, acknowledged the surprising talent of the AI. The friends compiled the AI’s poems into an anthology that offers insights into the nature of AI and its capabilities.

The editors sat down for an interview to discuss the project and emphasized the organic and transformative process of working with the AI. They were initially amazed by its ability to imitate poetry but soon delved deeper by asking it to write from its own perspective.

The experience with code-davinci-002 challenged their perception of AI. Prior to this, they believed that AI could only regurgitate existing data and lacked creative abilities. The anthology aims to showcase the more advanced and frightening aspects of AI, in contrast to the polite and conformist nature of ChatGPT.

The collection of poems provides a revelatory look into the possibilities of AI and its impact on the creative world. It also highlights the need for a deeper understanding of AI’s capabilities and potential implications for society.